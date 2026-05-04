Karpowership strengthens the global impact of its One World Karadeniz foundation

On the occasion of the third anniversary of its social responsibility platform, the One World Karadeniz Foundation, energy group Karpowership announces the acceleration and expansion of its social impact in the countries where it operates.

Since its inception, the foundation has reached tens of thousands of beneficiaries through programs focused on education, women’s empowerment, community development and environmental sustainability. Present in more than 15 countries, One World Karadeniz focuses on actions with a lasting impact, particularly targeting women, children and young people.

In Senegal, Karpowership is deploying several initiatives in favor of local communities. In Dakar, the company supports SOS Children’s Villages in particular through infrastructure rehabilitation programs, the promotion of sport and the development of income-generating activities for the benefit of children.

In addition, the company helps ensure reliable power supply to Albert Royer children’s hospital, enabling the continued care of approximately 85,000 pediatric patients each year from Senegal and neighboring countries.

Internationally, the foundation’s actions have enabled more than 58,000 students to benefit from scholarships and educational programs, with particular attention paid to keeping girls in the school system. School and orphanage renovation projects have also been carried out in several African countries and Latin America, helping to improve learning conditions.

Women’s empowerment is another pillar of interventions, with initiatives such as Girl Power, Girl Move Academy and Women in Energy Network (WEN) Africa, aimed at strengthening their participation in economic and social life.

Finally, environmental projects, notably reforestation with local species in five countries, complete this system in favor of ecological resilience.

Through the One World Karadeniz Foundation, Karpowership reaffirms its strategy of combining energy supply and community development, with the ambition to further expand its actions on a global scale.

About Karpowership

A global energy player, Karpowership has over 30 years of experience providing fast and flexible energy solutions. The company operates the world’s largest fleet of Powerships, with a capacity of more than 8,000 MW spread across 45 units, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure.