Central African Republic: Faustin-Archange Touadéra received again by Emmanuel Macron

The President of the Republic Faustin Archange Touadera arrived in Paris, France early this Tuesday, April 16, 2024 for a working visit during which the Central African Head of State will be received again by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. This is the Central African leader's second visit to Paris in less than a year.

Relations have been tense between Paris and Bangui since the arrival of the Russian Wagner militia in the Central African Republic in 2018. Moscow remains Bangui's privileged partner and is preparing to set up a permanent military base there.

The last meeting in 2023 Faustin Archange Touadera and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron laid the foundations of a new road map for strengthened cooperation between Paris and Bangui. The last French soldiers deployed in the Central African Republic left the country in December 2022 and Wagner has established itself as one of the government's main security partners.