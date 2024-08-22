Saudi Arabia: Pierre Aubameyang returns to his departure from OM

After a convincing 2023-2024 season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left OM this summer, heading to Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to beIN Sports, the Gabonese striker explained the reasons that led him to join the wealthy Saudi club.

After a successful season at OM, with 30 goals in all competitions, Aubameyang will discover a new championship and a new culture. The Gabonese striker has signed for two seasons with Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi championship. A new adventure for the Panther who arrives in a club promoted to the Saudi Pro League.

In a long interview with beIn Sports, PEA explained the reasons which pushed him to embrace this destination and his objectives under its colours. “I think I had done everything in Europe. I’ve been around the world with several teams and I think it was time for me to try something different. And I think it’s a very good project because I can bring my experience to the young players and everyone here.” he told the Qatari channel.

” I will try to help improve the team and we will try to grow as a group, as a family. That’s what I liked the most when we talked about the project. For sure, I’m very excited. You know, there are very good strikers here. I think Mitrovic, Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo. I think it will be difficult. But obviously, as I said, I’m very excited. I can’t wait to start and I hope I can fight with them.”he added.