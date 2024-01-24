Guinea: Mamadi Doumbouya announced in Rwanda

The presidency of Guinea announced this Wednesday that President Mamadi Doumbouya will travel to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Thursday January 25, 2024, at the invitation of his counterpart Paul Kagame.

“At the official invitation of His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea, Head of State, will travel to Kigali to a working and friendship visit on January 25, 2024 »the presidency of Guinea announced this Wednesday, without giving further details.

The main reasons for this visit therefore remain unknown for the moment. But there is no doubt that bilateral cooperation will have a special place in the two leaders’ discussions.