CAN 2023: South Africa vs Tunisia, Zambia vs Morocco, the program for this Wednesday

Several meetings are on the program this Wednesday across the African lawns, counting for the third day of the group stages of CAN 2023. Discover the posters of the day.

The third and final day of the CAN 2023 group stages ends this Wednesday, with several matches on the program. Second in Group E, South Africa faces Tunisia this evening at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium.

Relaunched after their precious victory against Namibia (4-0) last Sunday, Bafana Bafana want to continue against the Carthage Eagles to validate their ticket for the round of 16. Victory is also the objective of coach Jalal Qaderi’s team, who have only taken one point in two outings.

In Group F, Morocco, already qualified, will try to finish at the top of its group. Which requires a victory against Zambia, which the Atlas Lions challenge at the San Pédro stadium from 9 p.m. (GMT+1). With 2 points on the clock, the Chipolopolos must at least get a draw to finish among the four best third-placed teams, qualifying for the round of 16.

Note that a victory for the Moroccans would also benefit Ivory Coast which would then obtain its passport for the second round of this very spectacular CAN.

The program for this Wednesday: