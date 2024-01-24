Egypt vs Ghana: a Gabonese whistle in charge

Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho will officiate the match between Ghana and Egypt this Thursday evening, on the occasion of the second day of Group B at CAN 2023.

Favorite for the supreme coronation, Ghana missed its entry into CAN 2023 which is taking place in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars were beaten by Cape Verde (1-2) last Sunday, on the first day of Group B. A misstep from coach Chris Hughton’s team who must react during the next outing.

A big challenge for André Ayew’s gang who will face Egypt. Neutralized by Mozambique (2-2) last week, the Pharaohs are determined to grab their first three points in this tournament. In any case, the show will be there. And to lead the 22 players on the field, CAF trusted the Gabonese whistleblower Pierre Ghislain Atcho.

The international FIFA referee will in fact be in charge of this duel between the two contenders for the crown. Aged 31, the Gabonese is one of the experienced in the profession, at least in Africa. Regularly called up for interclub competitions on the continent, the latter has already refereed matches in the African Champions League and qualifiers for an African Cup of Nations.