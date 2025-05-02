Guinea: A child from Obiang risks 18 years in prison for illegal aircraft sale

Ruslan Obiang Nsue, one of the sons of the president of Equatorial Guinea, risks up to 18 years in prison for illegally sold a plane from the national airline.

Arrested in January 2023 on the orders of Vice-President Teodorin, Ruslan Obiang, former deputy director of Ceiba Intercontinental, was under house arrest after having sold an ATR 72-500 belonging to the national company to the Spanish Binter for the sum of 250,000 euros.

On Monday, he appeared freely to answer accusations of abuse of functions, abuse of public goods and financial embezzlement. During the hearing, Ruslan Obiang admitted that he had signed an aircraft sales contract for 250,000 euros, but said he received only 125,000 euros, which he deposited on a bank account in Spain. At the time of the facts, he held the post of deputy director general of Ceiba Intercontinental, from which he has since been dismissed.

In addition, the prosecutor requested an 18 -year prison sentence and a fine of nearly 500 million CFA francs.