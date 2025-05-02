Central African Republic: Dutch “offered” by Russia on the way to Bangui

Two days after the declarations of the spokesperson for the Central African presidency, Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, on Ndeke Luka radio, Tuesday January 21, concerning the “Blocking” At the port of Douala with a cargo of Russian diesel intended for the Central African Republic, an agreement was finally reached. This made it possible to start unloading the cargo, described by Moscow as a “Don”in view of his routing to Bangui.

Albert Yaloke Mokpeme had expressed his concern about the situation, evoking the difficulties encountered in the process with Cameroon to unlock the 30,000 tonnes of diesel. However, Wednesday January 22, the Cameroonian port authorities confirmed that unloading operations had started.

According to Nchechuma Banla, director of human resources at the Douala autonomous port, “The teams are mobilized” And the first convoys, transported by the company Neptune Oil designated by the Central African government, should leave the port by the end of the week. Neptune Oil, Cameroonian company, has the exclusivity of the import of petroleum products into the Central African Republic.

Questioned by RFI, Albert Yaloke Mokpeme attributed this release to a recent meeting between the Central African and Cameroonian energy ministers. He also wanted to specify that this diesel, considered as a donation from Moscow to the Central African Republic, is not a purchase that can be subject to Western sanctions.

The ship carrying Russian diesel, arrived in Douala on Tuesday morning, left Russia after the announcement of a donation of 30,000 tonnes of fuel to the Central African Republic, made during the visit of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to Moscow the previous week.