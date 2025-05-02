CAF-LDC: an Orlando Pirates-Al Ahly shock, this Saturday program

Discover meetings on the program this Saturday through Africa, counting for the second day of the group phases of the African Champions League.

The African Champions League is in the spotlight this Saturday with the meetings of the second day of the group phases. No less than five games are on the program through the continent. Accustomed to the tournament, the Raja Casablanca moves on the field of Maniema Union. Beaten 2-0 on the first day, Moroccans have to tear off the three points from the victory to relaunch themselves.

In Johannesburg in South Africa, Orlando Pirates will challenge Al Ahly, winner of the Abidjan 4-2 stadium during his first outing. In the other meetings, the MC Algiers welcomes Young Africans while AS Far will cross crampons with Mamelodi Sundowns.

This Saturday program (GMT time)

13:00

Maniema Union vs Raja Casablanca

Orlando Pirates vs al ahly

16:00

Stade of Abidjan vs Cr Belouizdad

19:00

MC Alger vs Young Africans

As far vs sundowns