Central African Republic: The northwest attack is more than a dozen deaths

The results of the attack on Tuesday by armed men in the northwest of the Central African Republic (RCA) has grown further, now exceeding the ten dead, several concordant local sources reported on Wednesday.

According to these sources, armed individuals, identified as members of the 3R rebel group (return, complaint and rehabilitation), stormed the village of Nzorro, located in the prefecture of Lim-Pendé, in the early hours of the Tuesday morning. According to information relayed Wednesday by Xinhua, new lifeless bodies, including those of children, have been found, some charred in their homes, further weighing down this murderous attack.

Bernard Dillah, deputy for the region, described an extremely dramatic situation, adding that the attackers had surrounded the village before biting all the dwellings. He urged the Central African government to act quickly to protect local populations, regularly targeted by this violence.

Faced with this tragedy, several national observers have strongly condemned this attack, calling it as “Crime against humanity”. They also called on the authorities to identify and pursue officials so that they were brought to justice.