Cameroon: new coach Marc Brys summons 30 Indomitable Lions

The new coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Marc Brys, has revealed his first list. Several important players on the team were called up.

More than a month after his controversial appointment, Marc Brys announced this Friday, May 10, the list of players preselected for the next two Indomitable Lions matches.

During a press conference in Yaoundé, the Belgian coach presented his list of 30 players, including several team executives. We also note the presence of two players from the national championship, MTN Elite One.

Carlos Baleba, the young Brighton star, is called up for the first time with the Indomitable Lions. Note that Cameroon will play against Cape Verde and Angola, two matches which count for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.