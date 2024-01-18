CAN 2023: Morocco crushes Tanzania at the start

Morocco took its first three points at CAN 2023 which is taking place in Ivory Coast after its overwhelming victory against Tanzania (3-0) this Wednesday, on the first day of Group F.

Expected at this final phase of CAN 2023, Morocco did not miss its debut in this African tournament which takes place in Ivory Coast. The Atlas Lions took their first three in Group F after their logical victory this Wednesday against Tanzania. Against the Taifa Stars in a controlled match, the men of coach Walid Regragui won with a score of 3-0.

Launched by Romain Saiss who opened the scoring after half an hour of play, the Moroccans sealed their victory after returning from the locker room, with goals from Azzedine Ounahi (77th) and Youssef En-Nesyri (80th). A great demonstration of strength from the semi-finalists of the last World Cup who join Senegal, Mali and even Namibia in the list of teams who have successfully entered.

With this victory, Morocco temporarily takes the lead in this group F, pending the other match this evening between the DRC and Zambia. Next meeting of the Atlas Lions? Against the Leopards where victory would qualify them for the round of 16.