Ghana: Adebayor’s valuable advice to the Black Stars before the clash against Egypt

Former Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor insists that the Black Stars will have to approach the match against Egypt with the right mentality if they want to get something out of this match, scheduled for this Thursday on the occasion of the 2nd day of the group B at CAN 2023.

Ghana lost to Cape Verde (1-2) in their opening match on Sunday and will face the seven-time champions hoping to bounce back from a poor start.

According to Adebayor, technically the team looks good but something is missing and it has to do with the way the players approach the game. Technically they are good, but tactically they were not in good shape, they are not the best. Technicality and tactics are no longer important when you play the African Cup of Nations. What is important in the CAN is the desire and the mentality”Adebayor told Sienu TV.

“The mentality has to be good, the enthusiasm for the game, you have to go there and know that you are representing a country” , he added. Relegated to last place in Pool B after their misstep against the Blue Sharks, Ghana has no room for error while the Pharaohs come as conquerors after their failed outing against Mozambique (2-2), Sunday last.