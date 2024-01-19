CAN 2023: the official lines of the Morocco-Tanzania meeting

The first day of the group stage of the 2023 African Cup of Nations ends this Wednesday, January 17, 2024, with Group F matches.

The Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro will host the match between the Atlas Lions and the Tanzanian team on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 17, 2024. And for this meeting which takes place at 5 p.m. GMT, the Atlas Lions are playing in a 4-3-3 tactical pattern, with Yassine Bounou as goalkeeper. In defense, we find Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saïss and Mohamed Chibi. In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat plays sentry, accompanied by Sofiane Amallah and Azzedine Ounahi. In attack, Yousssef En-Nesyri is positioned up front, with Hakim Ziyech and Abde Ezzalzouli on the wings.

For their part, the Étoiles du Kilimanjaro play in a 3-5-2 system, with Aishi Manula as goalkeeper. In defense, Haji Mnoga, Ibrahim Hamad, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Novatus Miroshi and Mohamed Hussein are lined up. Himid Mao, Mudathir Yahya and Charles M’Mombwa form the midfield. In attack, Mbwana Samatta is positioned at the forefront with Tarryn Allarakhia at his side.

The essays

Morocco: Bounou – Hakimi, Aguerd, Saïss, Chibi – Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah – Ziyech, En-Nesri, Abde

Tanzania: Manula – Mnoga, Hamad, Mwamnyeto, Miroshi, Hussein – Mao, Yahya, M’Mombwa – Samatta, Allarakhia