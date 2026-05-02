Cooperation:Senegal and Venezuela join forces

The Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines, Birame Souleye Diop, received, this Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, accompanied by a large delegation. Discussions on areas of cooperation in terms of strengthening refining capacities, developing petrochemicals (urea, fertilizers) and reducing the cost of electricity.

The Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Africa reaffirmed Venezuela’s full availability to work with Senegal and invited Senegalese experts to go to Venezuela to learn from its experience. An invitation warmly welcomed by Minister Birame Soulève DIOP who, in turn, underlined the need for south-south solidarity which is not an option in the face of threats to national sovereignty. A collaboration based on the transfer of skills and South-South solidarity, more essential than ever.

In a global context marked by tensions around strategic resources, the discussions focused on a key issue: the sovereignty of States in the face of geopolitical challenges. With more than a century of oil expertise, Venezuela appears to be a strategic partner for Senegal, now a producer of oil and gas.