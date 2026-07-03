General competition: after 2025, Ameth Babou does it again and makes history a little more

A year after being crowned the best student in Senegal, Ameth Babou confirms his status as a prodigy of the Senegalese school. The resident of the Charles N’Tchoréré military Prytanée of Saint-Louis was named best winner of the 2026 General Competition with a total of 68 points, at the end of the jury’s deliberations.

A student in Terminale S1, the young Saint-Louisian achieved an exceptional performance by winning four first prizes: in French, in Citizenship and Human Rights, in Philosophical Dissertation and in Physics. A feat which illustrates his remarkable versatility between literary and scientific disciplines.

This new distinction crowns an already extraordinary journey. In 2025, while he was still in first grade, Ameth Babou had already been named the best student in Senegal in the general competition. He then won first prizes in French and Spanish, as well as third prizes in Mathematics and Citizenship and Human Rights.

The excellence of the young laureate goes beyond national borders. Representing Senegal at the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad, he won a silver medal in Johannesburg in 2024 before winning the gold medal in Gaborone, Botswana, in 2025.

This year, the General Competition celebrates its 60th anniversary. In total, 3,590 candidates, including 61.27% girls, took part in the various tests. At the end of the deliberations, 129 distinctions – 69 prizes and 60 runners-up – were awarded to 118 winners.

The official awards ceremony will be chaired by the Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, around the theme: “Senegal at the time of the YOG 2026: rebuilding the sense of the common good in the school of Olympic values”.

With this second consecutive coronation, Ameth Babou establishes himself as one of the most brilliant figures of his generation and further strengthens the reputation for excellence of the Charles N’Tchoréré Military Prytanée of Saint-Louis.