Celebration of “Yoor Yoor”: Yoff, the spiritual breath of the Call

On the occasion of the celebration of the 146th call of Seydina Limamou Laye, the commemoration at Yoff beach called “Yoor yoor” is a great moment of communion for the faithful. This sacred place brings back beautiful memories and represents the living symbol of the Call. Because this is where Seydina Limamou Laye proclaimed himself the Mahdi. This ceremony which brings together thousands of faithful from various backgrounds is an opportunity to pay great homage to the figure who embodies the Mahdi.

During the Call of Seydina limamou Laye, the “Yoor-Yoor” is a grandiose and highly symbolic event for the disciples. Thus, Yoff beach where this activity takes place is a legendary place that brings back indelible memories. The “Yoor-Yoor” thus constitutes the very heart of the Call. If we talk about the Call today, it is precisely thanks to “Yoor-Yoor”.

It is in this highly symbolic enclosure of Yoff Layène that Seydina Limamou Laye proclaimed the incarnation of the Mahdi, thus marking a major spiritual turning point in the religious history of Senegal. This morning was also marked by the holding of a conference led by imam Mame Libasse Laye, brother of the Caliph General of the Layènes, Mouhamadou Lamine Laye. On this occasion, the imam invited the disciples to remember the teachings of their guide Seydina Limamou Laye. He insisted on respect for the fundamental values ​​of Islam, while recalling the sacred message of the Mahdi to believers.

In the presence of the Caliph General, he reviewed the work of Seydina Limamou Laye whom he described as a messenger of Allah. “His name represents greatness. He appeared in Mecca and here in Yoff. He is the messenger of God and his teachings stand the test of time. He is a defender of Islam and the perfect incarnation of a guide who calls disciples to righteousness and the preservation of religious norms,” recalls the imam. Furthermore, in his sermon, he drew everyone’s attention to the practice in order to perpetuate the legacy of the Mahdi.

For him, the work and teachings of Seydina Limamou Laye invite disciples to take the right path and constitute “a lifeline for humanity against excesses”. “By saying “Ajiboo dahi lahi” (come and answer the Call of Allah), our guide calls everyone to unity. His conviction is that this Call is in line with the requirements of the Muslim religion and also recalls the teachings and the path indicated by the Prophet (Psl).

On the occasion of this day of commemoration, the disciples experienced unique moments. This is the case for Libasse Laye Diouf. This sixty-year-old is in heaven. He shows great joy, testifying that the thousands of faithful who came to respond to this commemoration take advantage of the opportunity to offer prayers at this sacred place. “The celebration of Yoor Yoor is a symbolic moment imbued with spiritual messages. We remember our guide and through that we learn again through his works,” he confides. Furthermore, he indicated that the choice made on Yoff beach is not trivial.

This place, he says, perfectly embodies the very meaning of the Call. “That’s where it all started. We celebrate this anniversary with all our strength and determination. Every year, the crowds are bigger and bigger and the disciples pay homage to our religious guide,” he continues. Yoff in turmoil Under the glow of a still gentle morning sun, Yoff beach was transformed into an immense open-air sanctuary. For the celebration of the Call of Seydina Limamou Laye, thousands of faithful, dressed all in white, converged on the shore, where the sacred sand meets the foam of the Atlantic.

The atmosphere is imbued with a rare solemnity. The striking decor: a human tide, monochrome and serene, facing the immensity of blue. But it is through hearing that we first grasp the magnitude of the event. Religious songs, carried by thousands of voices in unison, punctuate the space. These poems to the glory of the Prophet (Psl) and the Mahdi are not simple melodies. They are the heartbeat of the Layène community. Matar Laye, who came to attend this ceremony, was unable to access the esplanade where the ceremony took place.

The proof? The place is crowded with people and there is no more room to accommodate the pilgrims. However, if he is far away due to his position, his heart is in direct contact with fervor. “It’s an immense joy for me to be here. Celebrating this day with family and community is truly special,” he says. Sayib Sarr, a native of Yeumbeul, rosary in hand, watches from afar the popular fervor that has come to respond to the Mahdi’s Call. Just like Matar, he claims to be in ecstasy. He said he came for prayers and took this opportunity to reaffirm his attachment to his brotherhood.

Mame Kamou Wade and Penda Sow, two young girls who came together, were found in the middle of the crowd. They exude boundless energy in singing the praises of the Mahdi. According to the first, this day is special for their community. “When this event happens, we leave aside all other things. We essentially focus with great determination. This event reminds us who we are and links us directly to our religious guide,” she confides, with a cheerful face.

As the morning progresses, the crowds become denser and the energy changes in nature. What was just a collective murmur becomes a spiritual shockwave. The atmosphere rises to a crescendo: the bodies, seated in tight rows, sway to the rhythm of the praises. We feel a sacred force taking hold, a fervor which wins over each faithful transforming the wait into a controlled collective trance. With the ardor of the prayers and the human warmth that emanates from the crowd, a feeling of purity dominates.

The sea breeze, constant and light, rushes between the tents and the rows of worshippers. This fresh wind, laden with spray, seems to act like a balm, purifying the air and bringing a breath of lucidity in the midst of mystical exaltation. In this morning fervor, the sound of the waves synchronizes with the echo of “Laye! Laye!”, creating a natural harmony that only layènnes can offer.

Bada MBATHIE