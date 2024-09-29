Gabonese Prosper Zo’o Minto’o elected director general of ASECNA

Gabonese civil aviation engineer, Prosper Zo’o Minto’o, was elected to the post of director general of the Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), according to the Press Agency Senegalese (APS).

His election took place Friday during the 74th extraordinary session of ministers of ASECNA member countries, which was held in Dakar. Mr. Minto’o will take office from January 1 for a four-year term, succeeding Nigerien Moussa Mohamed, who has completed his two consecutive terms.

A graduate of the National School of Civil Aviation in France, the National Higher Institute of Engineers of Libreville (Gabon) and the National Institute of Applied Sciences of Toulouse (France), Mr. Minto’o currently holds the position of director of the regional office of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for West and Central Africa. In addition, he held positions such as airfield commander and head of ASECNA service in Gabon.

ASECNA, a regional organization dedicated to the shared management of airspace and air navigation safety, brings together France and 18 African countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Guinea -Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Senegal, Chad and Togo.