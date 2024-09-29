Diplomatic tensions: Mali castigates Algerian interference at the UN

Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga, Minister of State and Minister of Territorial Administration of Mali, took advantage of his intervention at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly to address virulent criticism of Algeria, denouncing an interference deemed unacceptable in the internal affairs of Mali.

His speech takes place in a context of persistent tensions between the two countries, exacerbated since December 2023 by the recall of the ambassadors of Bamako and Algiers. Colonel Maïga reaffirmed the sovereignty of Mali and its desire to protect its integrity in the face of foreign interventions.

He first underlined the good relations between Mali and the United Nations agencies, particularly in terms of security and development, and welcomed the words of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who had expressed his support for the Sahelian countries during a visit to Southern Algeria in August 2024.

However, Colonel Maïga’s tone became more critical when addressing recent comments by two senior Algerian officials, whom he accuses of undermining peace efforts in Mali. The first criticism targeted the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, who, on July 31, 2024, insisted on the need for a political solution to the Malian crisis, referring to the Algiers Agreement. Colonel Maïga denounced this position as a serious interference, recalling that Mali had officially ended this agreement in January 2024, now deeming it unsuitable.

The second official targeted is the Algerian ambassador to the United Nations, who, in August 2024, spoke of a drone strike in northern Mali causing civilian casualties. Colonel Maïga strongly rejected these allegations, saying that Malian forces respected international standards and that their strikes exclusively targeted terrorist groups.

Colonel Maïga recalled the historical links between Mali and Algeria, in particular Malian aid during the Algerian war of independence, but stressed that these relations did not justify interference in Malian affairs. He warned that any attempt to undermine Mali’s sovereignty would result in reprisals, while reiterating his desire to see bilateral relations improve, provided that Algeria fully respects Mali’s sovereignty.