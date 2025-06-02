Somalia: a Mogadiscio hotel targeted by an attack

Gabon will prohibit the export of gross manganese from 2029

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The Gabonese government announced on Friday, in the Council of Ministers on Friday, the ban on the export of gross manganese from January 1, 2029.

In a press release published on Saturday, the authorities specify that this measure “ resolutely engages the country towards an industrial upright ”by focusing in particular on the development of local skills, control of value chains and the increase in tax revenue.

In addition, a three -year transition period is granted to companies in the sector to enable them to adapt and invest in the infrastructure necessary for this new orientation.

Second world producer of manganese, behind South Africa, Gabon extracted each year between 6 and 8 million tonnes of this strategic ore.

