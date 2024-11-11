CAN 2025 (Q): Mohamed Salah forfeits, Egypt’s list against Cape Verde and Botswana

Egypt has revealed its list of players selected for the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Captain Mohamed Salah is missing.

The CAN 2025 qualifiers resume this week with the matches on the fifth and sixth days. Already qualified for the final phase in Morocco, Egypt will face Cape Verde and Botswana on November 15 and 19. At the top of their group with 12 points, the Pharaohs will try to achieve a flawless performance in these qualifying phases.

For this double meeting without much at stake, coach Hossam Hassan called on a group of 25 players. In this list, we notice the absences of Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Abdelmonem. Al Ahly residents Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Hany are also missing, as well as Al Masry defender Khaled Sobhi.

The full list:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobier (Al Ahly), El Mahdy Soliman (Al Ittihad), and Mohamed Awad (Zamalek).

Defenders: Ahmed Ramadan (Ceramica Cleopatra), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Rabia (Smouha), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramides), Ahmed Eid (Al Masry), and Omar Kamal (Al Ahly).

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi (Al-Wakrah) Ahmed Nabil Kouka, Marwan Ateya (Al Ahly), Mohamed Shehata, Nabil Emad, Nasser Maher (Zamalek) Mahmoud Saber (Smouha).

Forwards: Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Al-Rayyan), Mostafa Fathi, Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids), Mahmoud Abdel Hafiz Zalaka (Ceramica Cleopatra), Taher Mohamed Taher (Al Ahly), Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes), Osama Faisal (National Bank).