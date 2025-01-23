Gabon: the new date of the presidential election revealed

The government spokesperson announced Thursday that the presidential election in Gabon would be held on April 12, 2025, a crucial step towards the reestablishment of civilian rule, promised by the military in power since the 2023 coup d’état which ended to the Bongo dynasty.

“The electoral college is convened for Saturday April 12, 2025”declared Séraphin Akuré Davain, spokesperson for the transitional government, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, following a council of ministers. “The check will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in accordance with the regulations in force”he clarified.

Since his accession to power after the overthrow of Ali Bongo in August 2023, General Brice Oligui Nguema has committed to returning power to civilians at the end of a two-year transition. However, according to local media, he has not ruled out his own presidential ambitions.