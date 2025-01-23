Central African Republic: diesel “offered” by Russia on its way to Bangui

Two days after the declarations of the spokesperson for the Central African presidency, Albert Yaloke Mokpème, on the airwaves of radio Ndeke Luka, Tuesday January 21, concerning the “blockage” at the port of Douala of a cargo of Russian diesel intended for the Central African Republic, an agreement was finally reached. This made it possible to begin unloading the cargo, described by Moscow as a “gift”with a view to its transport to Bangui.

Albert Yaloke Mokpème had expressed his concern about the situation, citing the difficulties encountered in the procedures with Cameroon to release the 30,000 tonnes of diesel. However, on Wednesday January 22, Cameroonian port authorities confirmed that unloading operations had begun.

According to Nchechuma Banla, director of human resources at the autonomous port of Douala, “the teams are mobilized” and the first convoys, transported by the Neptune Oil company designated by the Central African government, should leave the port by the end of the week. Neptune Oil, a Cameroonian company, has the exclusive right to import petroleum products into the Central African Republic.

Questioned by RFI, Albert Yaloke Mokpème attributed this unblocking to a recent meeting between the Central African and Cameroonian energy ministers. He also wanted to clarify that this diesel, considered a gift from Moscow to the Central African Republic, does not constitute a purchase that could be subject to Western sanctions.

The ship carrying Russian diesel, which arrived in Douala on Tuesday morning, left Russia after the announcement of a donation of 30,000 tonnes of fuel to the Central African Republic, made during President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s visit to Moscow last week. previous.