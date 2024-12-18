Gabon: the CTRI decides to lift the curfew

The authorities of the Transition Committee for the Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) in Gabon announced the lifting of the curfew, thus allowing the population to celebrate the end of year holidays in a festive atmosphere.

This decision was made public on Wednesday, on a national television channel, by Air Division General Félicien Koyi, chief of staff of the Ministry of National Defense. “As of this Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the curfew is lifted throughout the national territory until further notice”declared General Koyi.

He specified that this measure aims to allow families to fully experience this moment of communion and national unity, thus marking the importance of this period for the country. According to General Koyi, this initiative reflects the desire of the highest authorities, in particular that of the president of the transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, to relax restrictions to offer the population a real opportunity to enjoy the festivities.

Since the CTRI took power on August 30, 2023, the curfew was in force throughout the territory.