DRC: at least 25 dead confirmed after boat sinks on Fimi River

At least 25 people lost their lives on Tuesday when a boat capsized on the Fimi River, in the center of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), several media reported.

The boat, carrying more than 100 passengers, had left the town of Inongo, northeast of Kinshasa, before capsizing just a few hundred meters from its starting point. According to Africanews, the search to find the missing people is still underway.

“The roof was overloaded, which led to the tragedy. So far, at least 25 bodies have been recovered”declared David Kalemba, river commissioner of Inongo, quoted by the media.

In addition to passengers, the boat was carrying a large cargo of goods, according to Alex Mbumba, a local resident. “Among the victims, there are children. However, it is difficult to draw up a precise assessment, because the number of passengers was high”he clarified.

This accident is the fourth shipwreck recorded this year in the province of Maï-Ndombe, a region heavily dependent on river transport due to the absence of road infrastructure.