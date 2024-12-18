DRC: Félix Tshisekedi inaugurates the new national company Air Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) aims to revitalize its aviation sector and strengthen connectivity between its provinces thanks to the launch of Air Congo.

This Tuesday, at N’djili international airport in Kinshasa, President Félix Tshisekedi inaugurated the inaugural flight of this new national company, the result of a strategic partnership between the DRC, owner of 51% of the parts, and Ethiopian Airlines , which holds 49%. For its initial phase, Air Congo operates two Boeing 737-800s to connect the country’s main cities, including Lubumbashi, Goma, Kisangani, Kolwezi, Kalemie and Mbujimayi.

During the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Jean-Pierre Bemba, outlined the company’s ambitions, announcing a strengthening of the fleet with the acquisition of four more Boeing 737-800s within less than one year, and two additional aircraft in the next two years. The management team highlighted the advantages of this partnership: organization of regular, secure and punctual domestic flights, training of cabin crew, adoption of good management practices, modernization of airport infrastructure and development of inter-province freight transport.

For his part, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines reaffirmed his company’s commitment to this collaboration, citing the positive results obtained with similar partnerships in Togo and Malawi. “ These initiatives have contributed to the development of the African aeronautical industry”he assured President Tshisekedi.