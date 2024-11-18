Gabon: the constitution adopted with 91.80% of the votes in the referendum

According to provisional results, 91.80% of Gabonese people approved the new constitution established by the military regime of General Brice Oligui Nguema. This result must still be validated by the Constitutional Court before the presidential elections scheduled for 2025.

The constitution drafted by the military regime received broad support on Sunday, with 91.80% “yes” against 8.20% “no”. It is considered a “major turning point” for the country after the end of the power of the Bongo dynasty.

The participation rate in this consultation, a key issue carried by the country’s new strongman, reached 53.54%, well below the first forecast of 71%, according to provisional figures from the Ministry of the Interior.

In total, 868,115 voters were called to vote on Saturday, creating between a green ballot for “yes” and a red one for “no”, during this election described by the government as a “historic moment”, a little more than a year after the coup d’état which ended the 55 years of rule of the Bongo family. Once the results have been validated by the constitutional court, the next step will be the presidential election, currently scheduled for August 2025, marking the end of the transition.