CAN 2025 (Q): Nigeria faces Rwanda without several executives

For their last match of the CAN Morocco 2025 qualifiers, the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Rwanda this Monday at 4:00 p.m. GMT at home. Already qualified for the final phase, the Nigerians are looking to end on a positive note in front of their home crowd.

However, the team will have to deal with several key players, including Ademola Lookman. The Atalanta Bergamo striker left the group to return to Italy, not because of injury, but in order to rest and prepare for the resumption of the Italian championship this weekend.

Lookman is not the only one missing. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and defender Ola Aina also left the selection. These departures, although noticed, should not harm the objective of the Super Eagles, who want to demonstrate their superiority against a Rwandan team already eliminated and without challenge.

Kick-off is scheduled for this afternoon, in a festive atmosphere where supporters hope to see their team shine one last time before the big deadline in 2025.