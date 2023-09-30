Gabon: Sylvia Bongo indicted for “money laundering, receiving stolen goods, forgery and use of forgery”

The wife of the deposed president, Ali Bongo, under house arrest since the August 30 coup, was indicted for “ money laundering, forgery, use of forgery, and usurpation of quality “.

After being heard on September 28 by an investigating judge, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba was charged with several offenses and then placed under house arrest. The wife of the former President of the Republic was in fact caught up in corruption.

According to the Gabonese daily The union, the former First Lady was indicted for money laundering, forgery, use of forgery, and usurpation of status. Still according to our colleague, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba would have used a stamp made in Morocco, with the help of which she would have probably engaged the country on the international scene.

“Following the events which occurred after the general elections of August 26, 2023, arrests took place and this resulted in the indictments of around ten compatriots for both criminal and misdemeanor acts, then their preventive detention for some. It is in this vein that Mrs. Sylvia Bongo appeared on September 28, 2023 before the investigating judge who charged her with money laundering, receiving stolen goods, forgery and use of forgery. Facts provided for and punished by articles 116 117 312 and 380 of the penal code. » declared the Public Prosecutor André Patrick Roponat. And to add that“it should be noted here that investigations are continuing and that further arrests and charges are being considered“.

Currently, if Ali Bongo Ondimba, the deposed president, is free to move around, his wife, Sylvia, is forcibly confined. Their son, Noureddin, is imprisoned.