CAN 2024 preparation (F): South Africa takes on water in the United States

In a friendly confrontation played on the night of Thursday to Friday, the South African women’s national team suffered a defeat (0-3) against their counterparts from the United States of America.

The Banyana Banyana were hardly able to compete in this match which took place at TQL Stadium in Ohio, in Cincinnati. Against the reigning four-time world champions, the South Africans struggled, conceding three goals in the first half, scored by Lynn Williams in the 32nd and 41st minutes, as well as by Trinity Rodman in the 34th minute.

After the break, the team led by Désirée Ellis showed more defensive resistance, ending the match with a score of 3-0 in favor of the United States. This is South Africa’s third consecutive friendly defeat to the United States, following a 1-0 loss in July 2016 and a 3-0 loss in May 2019.

This international friendly match is the first of a double confrontation, the second being scheduled for Sunday September 24, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. GMT at Soldier Field in Chicago. These meetings serve as preparation for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers and qualifications for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Cincinnati match also marked the retirement of two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Julie Ertz, who announced her retirement last August.