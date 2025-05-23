Gabon: Séraphin Moundounga named Vice-President of the Republic

The president of the transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, appointed this presidential decree this May 5, 2025, Séraphin Moundounga to the post of Vice-President of the Republic. He took over from Joseph Owondault Berre, who held this function since the start of the political transition.

Born February 29, 1964 in Tchibanga, the province of Nyanga, Séraphin Moundounga is a well -known figure in the Gabonese political scene. Former deputy and quaestor in the National Assembly, he entered the government in 2010.

In turn, he directed the ministries of national education, higher education and scientific research (2010-2014), then that of justice, as the Keeper of the Seals and second Vice-Prime Minister (2014-2016). His career was experiencing a turning point in September 2016 when he slammed the Government door and left the Gabonese Democratic Party (CEO), as a sign of protest against the disputed re -election of Ali Bongo Ondimba.

This departure precipitates an exile in France which will last seven years. Back in Gabon after the fall of the Bongo regime in October 2023, Moundounga was then appointed president of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (EESC) of the transition, a position he held until his recent appointment to the vice-president.