Central African Republic: an attempted poisoning against President Touadéra foal

An attempted poisoning targeting President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has recently been thwarted, involving two brothers linked to ex-Prime Minister Henri Marie Dondara.

According to the Central African authorities, the suspects were arrested after trying to poison the president as part of a conspiracy to destabilize the government. The identity of the accused has not been revealed for security reasons.

This incident occurs in an already tense political context, marked by internal rivalries and persistent instability in the Central African Republic. Since his election in 2016, President Touadéra has been faced with several attempts to destabilize, largely from rebel groups and political opponents.

An investigation was opened to determine the motivations behind this attempt at poisoning, which seems to be linked to internal power struggles. This event could further worsen the country’s security situation, already weakened by years of conflict and economic crisis.

The political situation in the Central African Republic remains complex, and this incident strengthens mistrust between power and opposition. The international community is carefully following developments, stressing the importance of political dialogue to guarantee the stability and reconstruction of the country.