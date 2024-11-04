Gabon: Robert Bourgi takes a position on the governance of Oligui Nguema

In an exclusive interview granted to Gabon Media Time, Robert Bourgi, recognized lawyer and influential personality in Franco-African relations, shares his analysis of the political situation in Gabon as well as the governance of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, president of the Transition.

During the interview, Bourgi highlights the current transition led by Oligui Nguema, which he describes as promising. According to him, the President of the Transition enjoys an excellent reputation in France thanks to his actions to guarantee social cohesion and security.

By taking the time to visit the regions of Gabon, Oligui Nguema shows, according to Bourgi, that he is close to the concerns of his people. He adds that the army, by overthrowing Ali Bongo in August 2023, gave hope to the country, finally plunging Gabon into an era of renewal.

The future of Gabon, according to Bourgi, could be consolidated with the constitutional revision project submitted to the referendum on November 16. He defends this initiative on the grounds that a strong executive is compatible with a healthy democracy, as long as the institutions function properly.

Furthermore, Bourgi expresses his optimism that this reform will mark a democratic turning point and affirms his confidence in Oligui Nguema to build a prosperous Gabon in line with republican values. Thus, Bourgi renews his support for Oligui Nguema by expressing his hope to see a Gabon finally freed from the practices which, according to him, weakened the country under Ali Bongo.

To conclude the interview, Bourgi returns to his past role in Ali Bongo Ondimba’s accession to power, which he deeply regrets, describing the former president as ” monster “. With rare frankness, he asks the Gabonese people for forgiveness for this error which he now accepts publicly.