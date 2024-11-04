Equatorial Guinea – Baltasar Ebang Engonga affair: the vice-president reacts

In Equatorial Guinea, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue reacted firmly to a sex scandal involving Baltasar Ebang Engonga by imposing exemplary sanctions.

Engonga is at the center of controversy, where videos show him in intimate situations with several women, some of which take place in administrative offices. In a message published on X, Obiang Mangue stressed that government premises must remain work spaces dedicated to the development of the country and not be used for private purposes. He warned that any violation of this rule will result in disciplinary action.

Currently, judicial authorities are examining the health of Baltasar Ebang Engonga to ensure that he did not expose his partners to sexually transmitted diseases, although no reports of rape or sexual harassment have been recorded in this case. affair.

Furthermore, the vice president recalled the importance of professional behavior in public institutions and affirmed that control measures are put in place to prevent future abuses.