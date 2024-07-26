2024 Olympics: Lionel Messi’s crazy reaction after Argentina 1-2 Morocco

Like the sports community, Lionel Messi also followed the opening match of the men’s football tournament at the 2024 Olympics, between Argentina and Morocco (1-2). A match that left the captain of the Albiceleste speechless.

This match will undoubtedly be talked about for a long time. Argentina and Morocco faced each other this Wednesday afternoon in the opening match of the men’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A match finally won by the Atlas Lions (2-1), at the end of an unprecedented game that was suspended for almost two hours.

It all started with an equaliser by Medina for Argentina in stoppage time (90th+16), allowing the Albiceleste to come back to 2-2. A goal that triggered tensions in the stands, with a firecracker thrown that landed near the Argentine bench… without causing any damage however. In the process, the referee of the match sent the 22 players back to the locker room. Which was interpreted as the end of the match.

Except that a few minutes later, we learned that the match had only been suspended, the time to check if the last Argentinian goal was valid or if it was offside. A wait that lasted two hours before the VAR referees gave their verdict.

And they disallowed Medina’s goal, considering that Otamendi was in an irregular position. After this unprecedented break, the players returned to the field to play… 3 minutes of stoppage time. An extension that will however not have an impact on the scoreboard. Final score: 2-1 in favor of Morocco.

A totally crazy scenario, which left a certain Lionel Messi speechless. On his social networks, the Inter Miami striker posted a “Unusual“, with an emoji expressing his astonishment.