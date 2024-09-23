Gabon: Patience Dabany evacuated to Paris for health reasons

Patience Dabany, mother of former Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, was recently evacuated to Paris for health reasons. According to Jeune Afrique, she left Gabon a few days ago on a medical plane.

The Bongo family has been going through a difficult time since the coup that brought General Brice Oligui Nguema to power. Once protected, the family is now facing many setbacks. Ali Bongo has been deposed and placed under house arrest, while his son Noureddin and his wife are in detention. Added to this is Patience Dabany’s illness, requiring her to be transferred to France for treatment.

Dabany, born Marie-Joséphine Kama, left Libreville on September 20, 2024, according to a publication in the pan-African media on September 23. After initial treatment in Gabon, her relatives decided it would be preferable to send her to France for more appropriate medical follow-up.

A key figure on the political and artistic scene, Patience Dabany, born on January 22, 1941 in Brazzaville, is a well-known personality. She was the wife of President Omar Bongo and the mother of Ali Bongo, who led Gabon from 2009 to 2023.