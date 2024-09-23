CHAN 2024 (Q): Algeria announces its withdrawal

Algeria will not participate in the CHAN 2024 qualifiers, the final phase of which will take place in East Africa. The Algerian Federation has announced its withdrawal from the competition to focus on training young people.

Host of the last edition in 2023 and unfortunate finalist, Algeria will not play in the qualifying stages of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. In a press release this weekend, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced its withdrawal from the competition, the final phase of which will be held in East Africa.

In a statement published on its website, the FAF explained that this strategic decision is part of a desire to redirect efforts and resources towards the national youth teams, both men’s and women’s.

The body indicated that priority is now given to lower age categories: “ The federal office has decided not to participate in this “CHAN 2024” competition and to redirect efforts and resources towards the young categories. »

As a reminder, the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a CAF competition, reserved for local players playing in their national championships. The tournament will take place in February 2025 and co-organized by the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania trio. The last edition of the CHAN was won by Senegal against Algeria (0-0, 5-4 on penalties) in the final played on February 4 at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Baraki (Algiers).