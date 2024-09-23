CAN 2025 (Q): the dates of the double confrontation between Rwanda and Benin

The official dates of the double confrontation between Rwanda and Benin next October, counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, are now known.

Next October will see the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. A double confrontation that is already decisive for several competing teams, who could validate their ticket for the final phase or give up on the tournament that will take place next winter in Morocco.

Also in the running for this major sporting event in the Cherifian kingdom, Benin will cross swords with Rwanda. The Cheetahs will host the Amavubi on October 11, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (local time) at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, as part of the third day of the qualifying rounds. The two teams will meet again on October 15, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (local time) at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali for the return leg of this double confrontation.

“I want to take the 6 points”

A double battle at the end of which the winner would take a big step towards the final phase. Rwandan coach, Frank Torsten Spittler, has already launched hostilities by displaying an unwavering determination to take the six points during these two matches.

” 𝘊𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 … 𝘢𝘶 𝘉𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 … 𝘴𝘦𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 … 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦.I want to take the 6 points. 𝘔𝘰𝘯 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘥 … 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 … “I am very proud of my work. I am very proud of my work,” he said in comments relayed by Africatopsport.

After two days, Benin is second in Group D with 3 points, behind Nigeria (4 points). With its two draws, against the Knights of the Mediterranean (1-1) and against the Super Eagles (0-0), Rwanda is second with two points while Libya closes the march with a small point.