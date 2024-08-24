CAN 2025 (Q): the list of the DRC facing Guinea and Ethiopia

The national coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, published on Friday the list of players called up for the first two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, against Guinea and Ethiopia.

Also in the running for the final phase of the CAN 2025 in Morocco (December 21-January 18), the DRC begins the qualifiers for the African tournament next September. The Leopards will face Guinea on September 6, and Ethiopia, three days later. Two already decisive matches for the Congolese who have made qualifying for the competition a priority.

For these two days, coach Sébastien Desabre has lifted the veil on the identity of the players called up. In this group, we find the regulars like Gael Kakuta, Chancel Mbemba or Meschack Elia. A few new faces are also joining the squad.

The list of the DRC facing Guinea and Ethiopia: