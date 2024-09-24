Gabon: Heavy floods leave many homeless

Heavy rains have been hitting the Gabonese capital Libreville and its surrounding areas for several days, leaving many people homeless, according to a report broadcast on national television on Monday.

About twenty families living in the outlying districts of the city are now homeless, the same source said. In Libreville, the Oloumi area, which is usually very busy, is now difficult to access because the road has become impassable due to flooding.

In addition, between the PK 13 and Bizango districts, a road section of nearly 5 km is completely cut off. No deaths have been reported by the competent authorities.

Gabon, where it typically rains nine months out of twelve, now experiences rainy episodes almost all year round, largely due to the effects of climate change.