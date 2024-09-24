Central African Republic: Soldier dies after ambush near Sam-Ouandja

A soldier of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) was killed and another injured on Monday during a clash with armed men in the east of the Central African Republic (CAR), local sources reported.

The incident occurred near Sam-Ouandja, in the sub-prefecture of Haute-Kotto, where some soldiers were ambushed by unidentified assailants, confirmed Malick Adoum, sub-prefect of the locality.

The toll is one soldier dead and another slightly injured. Several attackers, who tried to hide among the local population, were arrested by the armed forces, according to Mr. Adoum. The commander of the territorial gendarmerie brigade of Sam-Ouandja confirmed this information without providing further details.

Currently, the situation is under control and conventional forces are continuing their patrols in the area. The body of the deceased soldier is awaiting transfer by helicopter to Bangui, the capital, according to a military source who requested anonymity.