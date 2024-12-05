Gabon: General Nguema celebrates a new constitutional era

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of the Gabonese transition, welcomed, on Wednesday, the overwhelming approval of the Gabonese people in favor of the new Constitution adopted during the referendum of November 16, 2024. With 91.64% of votes in favor, he expressed his recognition for the political and democratic maturity demonstrated by the population, describing this text as a real break with past practices.

In a message to the nation, the President of the transition presented the new Constitution as the fruit of a “in-depth national reflection” aimed at meeting the specific needs of Gabon. He also described it as an unprecedented model that reflects the collective aspirations of citizens, while affirming that this reform marks a crucial step towards a more united and promising future.

“This referendum illustrates the desire of the Gabonese people to commit to progress and national unity. Today, the only winner is Gabon”declared General Oligui Nguema, urging citizens to work hand in hand for the effective implementation of reforms.

In addition, the General discussed the next steps, including the revision of the Electoral Code and the preparation of free and transparent elections, scheduled for August 2025, in order to conclude the transition period.

The final results, announced by the Constitutional Court, confirm a participation rate of 54.18%, slightly higher than the provisional figures. However, a review of the data showed a reduction in the total number of registrants, voters and votes cast compared to initial estimates.

The new Constitution, adopted following a national dialogue, introduces important reforms, particularly a seven-year presidential term renewable only once, a strengthened presidential regime without a Prime Minister, and the ban on any dynastic transmission of power. . . Certain provisions, such as term limits and the method of election by direct universal suffrage, are now irrevocable.

Furthermore, article 2 of the Constitution establishes a “Liberation Festival” commemorating the coming to power of the junta on August 30, 2023, while article 170 guarantees an amnesty for events occurring until the inauguration of the President of the transition.

While reaffirming his commitment to returning power to civilians, General Oligui Nguema shared his vision of a prosperous Gabon, promising reforms to guide the country towards lasting political and economic stability.