CAN Handball Senior Ladies: Angola in the semi-final

Big favorite for the coronation, Angola will also compete in the semi-finals of the CAN Senior Ladies Handball. The handball Palancas Negras won their ticket to the last four after their victory against Algeria this Wednesday. Without trembling, the Angolans won with a score of 34-15.

Leading the scoreboard at the break (19-8), the Angola team confirmed its domination after returning from the locker room, with a very offensive game which left the Algerian team no chance. The last two places will be contested between Cameroon and Senegal, on the one hand, then Egypt and the DRC, on the other hand.