Central African Republic: inauguration of a statue in honor of Evguéni Prigojine, ex-leader of Wagner in Bangui

A bronze statue of Yevgeni Prigozhin, former leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, who died in a plane crash in August 2023, has been officially unveiled in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic. This tribute was inaugurated Tuesday in front of the Russian House in Bangui, in the presence of the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and several senior officers.

The statue, representing Prigozhin wearing a walkie-talkie and a bulletproof vest with three magazines, is accompanied by the effigy of Dmitri Utkin, his right arm, armed with a Kalashnikov. Utkin, like Prigozhin, died in the plane crash of August 23, 2023, which occurred two months after the aborted mutiny in Russia.

It is important to remember that as part of military cooperation with the Central African Republic, Russia sent in 2018 more than 170 instructors for former soldiers of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA). In December 2020, Russia also deployed men and military equipment to support the Central African army facing the offensive of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).