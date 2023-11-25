Gabon: Didier Ndong retires internationally…at 29

“Driven out” from the Gabon Panthers gathering during the November international break, Didier Ndong has decided to retire internationally, the 29-year-old announced on his social networks.

“I have solemnly ended my international career (…) No one is essential but we always need someone, no matter who we are on this earth. Good luck to you teammates, to you Staff, and may the good Lord in his mercy keep you and help you so that we can dream bigger with the national team”he posted on his X account (formerly Twitter).

An international retirement at just 29 years old which could be the consequence of his exclusion from the Gabonese selection during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month. The Al-Riyadh FC midfielder and his compatriot Aaron Boupendza were indeed excluded from the group for not having joined the group on time.

Reached by telephone by union.sonapresseDidier Ndong confirmed the information and gave the reasons for his withdrawal from the selection. » I confirm the information published on my Facebook page. As for the reasons, I just want to say that I am tired. Because every time I arrive in a group, there are always problems. And there is a great risk that these problems will undermine my career.” However, the now ex-Gabonese international is not closing the door definitively. “However, in life, nothing is definitive,” he concluded.