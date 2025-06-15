Gabon – Death of Aaron Boupendza: President Brice Oligui pays tribute to him

Gabon is immersed in deep sadness after the announcement of the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza, which occurred in China. This overwhelming loss particularly affected the President of the Republic, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who wanted to speak publicly.

In a message published on his Facebook page this Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the Head of State shared his emotion and paid a vibrant tribute to the Panther striker, who died at only 28 years old. “It is with immense sadness that I learn the tragic disappearance of Aaron Boupendza, a talented center-forward who had Gabonese football shine. I send my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. That his memory continues to inspire our youth and may God welcome his soul in peace ”he said.

Emblematic player of national football, Aaron Boupendza leaves behind the image of a determined, talented and deeply attached athlete to the colors of his country.