“Fon des Fons”: Eto’o in the cå kera of a controversy after a controversial honorary distinction

The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto’o, faces a controversy in his country after having received the honorary title of Fon des Fons (“chief of the chiefs”) during a traditional ceremony in Douala, on January 17, 2025.

This distinction, considered the highest in the traditional nobility of the English-speaking region of the northwest, aroused a strong reaction from the brotherhood of the chiefs of this region. In a press release signed by Fon Yakum Kevin Teuvih, the chiefs denounce a “ violation of traditional artifacts “ And claim that this title is reserved exclusively for President Paul Biya.

Fon Koshin, at the origin of this attribution, has clarified that Samuel Eto’o will not carry the title of ” chief of chiefs “That in his village, where he will serve as” messenger ». This clarification made it possible to appease tensions and dissipate the misunderstandings around this distinction.

The controversy reflects the sensitivities linked to local traditions and their respect in the context of honorary elevations.