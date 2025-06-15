Central African Republic: President Touadéra denounces the absenteeism and self-promotion of his government

Faustin-Archange Touadéra made a severe warning to his ministers by demonstrating that they sometimes devote more time to cultivating their image on social networks than to fulfill their responsibilities.

During the first council of the year, on January 9, the Central African president expressed his dissatisfaction with them in the face of their absenteeism and their lack of results. This speech, although it was not made public until January 11, did not convince the opposition.

As the last year of his mandate approached, Touadéra took a professor to remind his ministers their “Duties and obligations”. He notably expressed his ” concern “ concerning the “ massive and repeated absences ” During the Councils of Ministers, in particular at the end of the year, a period when some ministers, according to him, preferred “Spend a vacation abroad” Rather than participating in deliberations.

The president said that some members of the government had spent more time on a mission abroad in 2024, without real benefit for the country, and that they were more concerned with their personal affairs than for public affairs. He also deplored that they have focused on their image on social networks rather than working to improve the living conditions of citizens.

Touadéra has threatened to restrict care authorizations abroad, which, according to him, are often granted for unjustified reasons. He also demanded that the head of government, Félix Moloua, frequently challenged by his ministers, demonstrates more authority to put an end to dysfunctions.

However, the opposition considers this discourse as “Purely demagogic”. Former Prime Minister Martin Ziguélé stressed that President Touadéra “Supports incompetence” By listing the reproaches while maintaining his confidence in the incriminated ministers.