Belgium: a Cameroonian minister targeted by opponents of the regime (video)

Opponents of the Cameroonian regime led, this Monday, March 3, an attack on Mounouna Foutsou, Minister of Youth and Physical Education, on Monday, March 3, on an official visit to Brussels, Belgium. The minister was violently taken to task and informed by members of the diaspora.

According to information from RFI, the incident occurred at the exit of the Hotel Le Plaza, where the minister was accompanied by the Cameroon ambassador to Belgium, Daniel Evina Abe’e. The two officials were targeted by anti-regime activists, affiliated with “Anti-Sardinard brigade” (DOWN).

Videos broadcast on social networks show a dozen attackers physically attacking government representatives. Mounouna Foutsou received flour on her head, while wiping kicks and fists. Another person in the delegation was dragged over several meters. Ambassador Daniel Evina Abe’e later appeared in photos, the bloody face and marked with a notch.

Cameroonians tend an ambush and beat up a minister of the Paul Biya regime in Brussels. A loose, barbarous and unworthy act of the #Cameroon !

(Remy Ngono image) pic.twitter.com/kwkfcqt2ir – Ivoirowsky 🇨🇮 🌟🌟🌟 🌟🌟🌟 🌟🌟🌟 (@Ivivowsky) March 3, 2025

The bottom, radical organization of the Cameroonian diaspora born after the 2018 presidential election, claims to be fiercely opposed to the power in place. Active in several major European capitals, she has already distinguished herself with rampage of embassies and targeted attacks against representatives of the Cameroonian regime.