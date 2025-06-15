Cameroon: Paul Biya candidate for the 2025 presidential election

Cameroonian president Paul Biya, 92 years old and in power since 1982, will be again a candidate for the presidential election scheduled for October 2025.

The announcement was made this Thursday by Cavayé Yéguié Djibril, president of the National Assembly, who declared in a short video broadcast on local platforms: “The head of state, His Excellency Paul Biya, is the candidate of the Far North region at the next presidential election. »»

The Cameroonian Constitution imposes neither age limit nor restriction on the number of mandates for candidates for the presidency. To date, ten Cameroonian personalities have already formalized their candidacy for the supreme magistracy.

Born on February 13, 1933 in Mvomékaa, in the southern region, Paul Biya is the second president of Cameroon, succeeding Ahmadou Babatoura Ahidjo, who had led the country from 1960 to 1982.